Royal Rumble 2020: How to watch Royal Rumble for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

When is Royal Rumble?

Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday 26th April and can run into the early hours of Monday morning.

What time is Royal Rumble?

Royal Rumble motion will get underway from midnight (UK time).

The place is Royal Rumble?

Royal Rumble might be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA.

The baseball stadium has a seating capability of greater than 40,000 and has bought out for the massive evening of sports activities leisure.

What channel is Royal Rumble on?

Followers can buy Royal Rumble on BT Sport Field Workplace for a one-off charge.

Easy methods to reside stream Royal Rumble at no cost

Royal Rumble might be out there to stream reside on WWE Community.

New clients can join a one-month free trial which could be cancelled at any time. Full Royal Rumble reside protection is accessible on the free trial.

Earlier clients can subscribe to WWE Community for simply £9.99 a month.

Royal Rumble card

Males’s Royal Rumble match – 30-man Royal Rumble match

Girls’s Royal Rumble match – 30-woman Royal Rumble match

Bray Wyatt (c) v Daniel Bryan – WWE Common Championship

Becky Lynch (c) v Asuka – WWE Uncooked Girls’s Championship

Who gained Royal Rumble 2019?

Becky Lynch entered at Quantity 28 to seal the ladies’s crown.

She eradicated Charlotte Aptitude – who lasted greater than 50 minutes after coming into at Quantity 13 – within the 30-woman Royal Rumble match.

Seth Rollins gained the boys’s Royal Rumble from the Quantity 10 spot after taking out Braun Strowman.