Royal Rumble 2020: How to watch Royal Rumble for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Royal Rumble is fast-approaching with an enormous night time of pro-wrestling thrills forward for devoted followers and people informal followers on the lookout for a high-octane dose of nostalgia.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing you should find out about how you can watch Royal Rumble on TV and on-line.

When is Royal Rumble?

Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday 26th April and can run into the early hours of Monday morning.

What time is Royal Rumble?

Royal Rumble motion will get underway from midnight (UK time).

The place is Royal Rumble?

Royal Rumble will likely be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA.

The baseball stadium has a seating capability of greater than 40,000 and has offered out for the large night time of sports activities leisure.

What channel is Royal Rumble on?

Followers should buy Royal Rumble on BT Sport Field Workplace for a one-off price.

The way to stay stream Royal Rumble free of charge

Royal Rumble will likely be obtainable to stream stay on WWE Community.

Royal Rumble will likely be obtainable to stream stay on WWE Community.

New clients can join a one-month free trial which will be cancelled at any time.

Earlier clients can subscribe to WWE Community for simply £9.99 a month.

Royal Rumble card

Males’s Royal Rumble match – 30-man Royal Rumble match

Ladies’s Royal Rumble match – 30-woman Royal Rumble match

Bray Wyatt (c) v Daniel Bryan – WWE Common Championship

Becky Lynch (c) v Asuka – WWE Uncooked Ladies’s Championship

Who received Royal Rumble 2019?

Becky Lynch entered at Quantity 28 to seal the ladies’s crown.

She eradicated Charlotte Aptitude – who lasted greater than 50 minutes after getting into at Quantity 13 – within the 30-woman Royal Rumble match.

Seth Rollins received the lads’s Royal Rumble from the Quantity 10 spot after taking out Braun Strowman.