Royal Rumble 2020: How to watch Royal Rumble for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Royal Rumble is fast-approaching with an enormous evening of pro-wrestling thrills forward for devoted followers and people informal followers searching for a high-octane dose of nostalgia.

The place will Royal Rumble happen?

Royal Rumble can be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, USA.

The baseball stadium has a seating capability of greater than 40,000 and has bought out for the massive evening of sports activities leisure.

What time does Royal Rumble begin?

Royal Rumble begins round midnight (UK time) on Sunday 26th April and run into the early hours of Monday morning.

How can I watch Royal Rumble within the UK?

Royal Rumble can be out there to stream stay on WWE Community.

New clients can join a one-month free trial which will be cancelled at any time.

Full Royal Rumble stay protection is out there on the free trial.

Earlier clients can subscribe to WWE Community for simply £9.99 a month.

Followers may also have the ability to buy Royal Rumble on BT Sport Field Workplace for a one-off charge.

Royal Rumble card

Who received Royal Rumble 2019?

Becky Lynch entered at Quantity 28 to seal the ladies’s crown.

She eradicated Charlotte Aptitude – who lasted greater than 50 minutes after getting into at Quantity 13 – within the 30-woman Royal Rumble match.

Seth Rollins received the lads’s Royal Rumble from the Quantity 10 spot after taking out Braun Strowman.