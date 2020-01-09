ROYAL RUMBLE: Harry and Meghan called ‘whining, ego-crazed, deluded leeches’

Canadian high-flier Jessica Mulroney has gone over the boards to defend her embattled pal Meghan Markle.

Meghan and hubby Prince Harry are being obliterated on social media for his or her bombshell announcement on Wednesday that they have been stepping again from their royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t inform the shocked and “disappointed” Queen, who reportedly heard the information on TV.

However the troubled twosome, who’re reportedly transferring to Canada, are getting assist from Meghan’s BFF, Mulroney, who turned a pal when the previous actress was filming TV present Fits in Toronto.

Mulroney posted this quote from singer Gina Carey on Instagram: “A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink.”

She additionally tossed a red-heart on a pro-Harry-Meghan message posted on Katie Couric’s Instagram web page.

Mulroney — who’s married to Canadian political scion Ben Mulroney — is so near the duchess that her three kids took half within the royal couple’s Might 2018 marriage ceremony.



The British press has lambasted the pair.

The Sussexes are being lambasted for holding the Queen at the hours of darkness.

“Meghan and Harry made their announcement without consulting them,” a supply instructed the New York Submit.

And that didn’t sit properly with commentator Piers Morgan who slammed the pair as “Kardashian wannabes.”

Morgan famous that regardless of standing down from royal duties, the pair need to preserve goodies like their Frogmore Cottage residence in London and their $1-million yearly royal safety squad.



British commentator Piers Morgan known as the couple “wannabe Kardashians.” GETTY IMAGES

Morgan wrote within the Each day Mail: “In a collection of staggeringly pompous statements on their gleaming new Hollywood-style web site, they laid down the legislation to the Queen and to the remainder of us about precisely how issues are supposedly going to work from this second on.

“In different phrases, they need to be super-woke celebrities (with all of the outrageous ‘do as we say not as we do’ hectoring hypocrisy they’ve already dropped at that standing) who get to maintain all the trimmings of royal life with none of the laborious, boring bits and the suitable to money in on their standing nonetheless they select.

“So, they need the glitz, the glamour, the splendour and the stupendous wealth… they only don’t need to have to truly earn it. What a pathetic joke.

“In the event that they need to be the brand new Kardashians, they’ll get handled like the brand new Kardashians. Do away with these whining, ego-crazed, deluded leeches, Ma’am — earlier than it’s too late.”

The announcement ends a tumultuous yr for Harry and Meghan, punctuated by a rift with Prince William, relentlessly damaging press protection and different woes.

Harry admitted he and William had fought.

“As brothers, you have good days, you have bad days,” Harry stated final fall of William.

The announcement comes on the heels of Harry and Meghan’s six-week vacation at an $18.5-million mansion on Vancouver Island with their Eight-month-old son, Archie.

[email protected]