Royal Rumble Preview Match Takes Place After WWE SmackDown

WWE has a number of large matches deliberate for January 26th’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Followers within the enviornment final night time acquired a particular deal with after SmackDown and 205 Dwell had been off the air.

The Fiend is ready to defend his customized WWE Common Title in opposition to Daniel Bryan on the Royal Rumble. He put his title on the road final night time in a particular darkish match.

Bray Wyatt defended the WWE Common Title in opposition to Daniel Bryan after the cameras stopped rolling. This match didn’t final very lengthy and it was over in about 4 minutes after a Sister Abigail.

We’ll need to see if Daniel Bryan vs The Fiend might be a four-minute match on the Royal Rumble. They actually gave followers an added bonus final night time.