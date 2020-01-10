Royals submit plans to renovate St James’ Chapel where Prince George was christened

By Emily Webber For Mailonline

The royal household has submitted plans to renovate the chapel the place Prince George was christened.

The Queen’s Chapel at St James’s Palace in London is in pressing want of restore after rainwater has been leaking via chimneys and inflicting decay.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s kids, Prince Louis and Prince George, have been each christened on the Grade I listed chapel, in-built 1627.

A chimney stack on the roof of the Queen’s Chapel which is adjoining to St James’s Palace in London

The inside of the Queen’s Chapel which is about for renovation after rainwater was discovered to be leaking in (left). Prince George was christened on the chapel in October 2013 (proper)

St James’s Palace can be the London residences of The Prince of Wales, The Princess Royal and the Queen’s cousin Princess Alexandra and Queen Victoria married Prince Albert on the chapel in 1840.

However a survey carried out in March final yr discovered a few of its home windows and chimney stacks have been decaying and leaking rainwater.

The Royal Family has utilized to the Metropolis of Westminster Council’s planners for permission to ‘refresh’ and restore the chapel forward of its 400th anniversary in 2027.

Prince George’s christening (pictured with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in October 2013). The Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Louis in July 2018 (proper)

Now the council will resolve whether or not to approve the work on the historic constructing.

A royal supply mentioned: ‘It is a essential piece of historical past which is being preserved so it may be loved by royals current and future.

‘With the current christenings of Prince George and Louis, it is necessary that that is preserved so future infants will be christened right here.

The plans for the renovation by brokers Purcell exhibiting repairs to the chimney stacks on the Queen’s Chapel

The plans to restore the home windows within the Queen’s Chapel after paperwork revealed a few of the home windows have ‘corroded or rotted’ damaging the inside

‘It is a proud a part of St James’s Palace which the royals are extraordinarily proud and is steeped in historical past’

A design and entry assertion from planning brokers Purcell mentioned: ‘With the 400th anniversary of the constructing’s development approaching, the Royal Family are proposing to refresh the exterior finishes and underneath take some minor repairs to the exterior cloth.’

The royal planners submitted the applying to the council on Tuesday 7 January.

Paperwork revealed a survey discovered rainwater had leaking from the chimneys and was inflicting staining.

St James’s Palace has an necessary ceremonial perform and the accession of a brand new Sovereign is introduced from the Proclamation Gallery overlooking Friary Court docket (pictured)

It mentioned a few of the home windows have ‘corroded or rotted’ damaging the inside.

All 5 chimneys have been discovered to be stained or cracked resulting from leaking rainwater, based on planning agent Purcell.

The family has utilized so as to add result in the chimneys, and take away and substitute the warped and corroded 20th century metallic home windows frames.

St James’s Palace incorporates the London residences of The Prince of Wales, The Princess Royal (Anne pictured in 2014) and the Queen’s cousin Princess Alexandra

Paperwork submitted to council planners mentioned the unique stonework is not going to be altered and a resolution is anticipated in March.

The Chapel, maybe one of the vital excellent of architect Inigo Jones’ creations to outlive, was in-built 1623-25, the Catholic French-born Queen Henrietta Maria, spouse of Charles I.

The physique of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mom additionally lay on the Queen’s Chapel for a number of days in the course of the preparations for her lying-in-state in Westminster Corridor earlier than her ceremonial funeral in 2002.

The area additionally holds particular significance for Prince William, as it’s the place his mom Princess Diana’s coffin was saved for 5 days after she was introduced again from Paris.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was additionally baptized into the Church of England in a secret ceremony on the Chapel Royal.

In February this yr Westminster Council granted planning permission to exchange the roof and provides the ‘dated’ inside a revamp of two royal residences at St James’s Palace.