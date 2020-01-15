RRB Recruitment: Railways has vacancies 1273 posts for 10th pass, learn educational qualification, age limit and other information to apply

West Central Railway has vacated varied posts underneath the apprentice. The recruitment course of for the recruitment 1273 posts has began. The final date to use 14 is February 2020. Individuals can apply for these positions 10 th cross. On the similar time, if you wish to apply for this recruitment, first learn the notification fastidiously.



Identify of the submit

Jejal Mechanic, Election, Welder, Machinist, Fitter, Turner, Wireman, Carpenter, Painter, Gardner, Pump Operator Cum Mechanic, Horiculture Assistant, Digital Mechanic, Stenographer, Digital Pictures, Home Keeper and others.

Instructional

The candidate must be 10 cross, plus the NCVT acknowledged ITI certificates within the related commerce.

Age Restrict

The minimal age of the candidate must be 15 years years. Whereas, candidates shouldn’t be 24 years previous. Age calculation 08. 01. 2020 of Might be calculated accordingly.

Software charges

100 Rupees

Final date of utility

14 February 2020

Choice can be on the idea of

There can be no written examination for the collection of candidates. Candidates can be chosen on the idea of advantage record. These advantage record can be made on the idea of 10 marks and marks obtained in ITI.

Apply like this

and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the web site mponline.gov.in. Other than this, utility may also be made by clicking on the direct hyperlink given under.

Click on to learn the notification

