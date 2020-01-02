Rs 1 Crore For Family Of Firefighter Who Died In Blaze: Arvind Kejriwal

“Amit Baliyan laid down his life while serving the people of Delhi,” tweeted Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi:

The household of a firefighter who died combating an enormous blaze at a battery warehouse in west Delhi’s Peera Garhi, will obtain a Rs one crore ex-gratia compensation by the Delhi authorities. Amit Baliyan died simply 14 days earlier than he was to show 29 years previous, reported information company PTI. Mr Baliyan had joined the Delhi Fireplace Providers as a hearth operator after efficiently finishing his primary coaching on June 10 final yr, in line with PTI. He was posted within the Kirti Nagar department of the Delhi Fireplace Providers.

Mr Baliyan was trapped underneath the particles and his physique was recovered solely 5 to 6 hours into the firefighting operation. He was on the bottom ground, when particles, which fell on him, resulted in accidents.

The final rites for Mr Baliyan can be performed tomorrow, in line with his relations, reported PTI.

“We will take his body to the Fire Safety Management Academy in Rohini to pay tributes and then will hand it over to the family members,” an official was quoted as saying by information company PTI.

Amit Baliyan laid down his life whereas serving the folks of Delhi. Nothing can convey again a liked one misplaced, however Delhi govt will present his household with 1 crore as monetary help. Its the least we will do as a society.. https://t.co/IIUvTc6nd8 – Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 2, 2020

Mr Baliyan is survived by his spouse, father, mom, a youthful brother and two youthful sisters.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had earlier tweeted their condolences.

“It is with deep sadness I inform you that one of our firemen was martyred while saving people from fire. Our firemen save other people’s lives by putting their lives under extremely risk in difficult circumstances. May his soul rest in peace,” Mr Kejriwal mentioned within the tweet.

“Amit Baliyan laid down his life while serving the people of Delhi. Nothing can bring back a loved one lost, but Delhi govt will provide his family with Rs 1 crore as financial assistance. It’s the least we can do as a society…” Mr Kejriwal mentioned in one other tweet.

The hearth division had obtained a misery name at round four.30 am in the present day, in line with officers, who mentioned seven hearth engines have been despatched to the spot initially.

At 9 am, an explosion suspected to be an overheated battery ripped by way of the rear of the constructing, bringing down the construction, after which 35 hearth engines have been rushed to the warehouse, injuring 15. A crew of the Nationwide Catastrophe Response Power (NDRF) additionally helped within the rescue operation.

(With Inputs From PTI)