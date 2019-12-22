Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Families Of 2 Killed In Mangaluru Protests

This comes amid opposition and main protest throughout the nation towards the Citizenship Act protests.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday introduced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh every to the households of the 2 individuals who died throughout the protests in Mangaluru on December 19.

Two individuals recognized as Jaleel, 43, and Nousheen, 49, died at a non-public hospital following the bullet accidents they sustained in police firing throughout a protest towards Citizenship (Modification) Act, 2019.

The police have additionally talked about their names within the First Info Report (FIR) registered in reference to the violence that erupted throughout the protests.

This comes amid large-scale opposition and main protest throughout the nation towards the act, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing non secular persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India earlier than 2015.