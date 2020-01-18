Rs 5 Crore Assets Of Former UP Minister Attached In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate is probing alleged disproportionate property case towards the previous minister.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate has connected property price Rs 5 crore of former Uttar Pradesh cupboard minister Rangnath Mishra in reference to a cash laundering case, the company mentioned on Saturday.

Mr Mishra was the minister for secondary schooling and residential within the 2007-11 Bahujan Samaj Celebration (BSP) authorities headed by the then Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned it has issued an order underneath the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA) to provisionally connect a residential plot at George City Extension, Tagore City in Allahabad.

The market worth of the asset is Rs 5 crore. The company’s probe is expounded to an alleged disproportionate property case towards the previous minister, it mentioned.

“These properties were acquired by Rangnath Mishra in his name and in the name of his family during the year 2010,” the ED mentioned in a press release.

It added that the probe towards Mishra was initiated after finding out an FIR filed towards him by the Uttar Pradesh vigilance division. “Probe revealed acquisition of disproportionate assets by the ex-minister during his tenure as secondary education and home (minister) during 2007-2011,” the assertion mentioned.

“Further investigation in respect of sources of the properties acquired and purchased by Mishra and his family members in the name of trust, ”samiti”, and institutes is under progress,” it mentioned.