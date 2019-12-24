Rs 6,000-Crore Atal Bhujal Yojana For Ground Water Resources Approved

The Union Cupboard on Tuesday accepted the Atal Bhujal Yojana. (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Union Cupboard on Tuesday accepted the Atal Bhujal Yojana, a Rs 6,000 crore scheme for sustainable administration of groundwater assets, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar mentioned.

The scheme will cowl eight,350 villages of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he mentioned.

The scheme envisages energetic participation of the communities in numerous actions similar to formation of water consumer associations, monitoring and disseminating groundwater information, water budgeting, preparation and implementation of gram panchayat-wise water safety plans and data, training and communication (IEC) actions associated to sustainable groundwater administration.