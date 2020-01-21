RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2020: Application process started for 4421 Patwari posts in Rajasthan, read details

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Companies Choice Board (RSMSSB) has began the web software course of for 4421 posts of Patwari. Patwari job aspirants 20 RSMSSB official web site rsmssb.rajasthan from January 2020. You possibly can apply on-line by going to gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in . Final date of software 19 is February 2020.



Detailed commercial of Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2019 may be seen by visiting rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Commercial associated to Patwari recruitment 20 was launched on December 2019. You possibly can learn some software associated particulars –

Variety of posts – As per the notification of RSMSSB, this recruitment is being executed for 4421 posts during which are usually not obtainable for Tribal Sub Space (TSP) whereas 606 posts are reserved for TSP Space.

Eligibility

The minimal qualification to use for these posts is commencement diploma. Graduate youth in any self-discipline can apply for this recruitment. Additionally, the applicant ought to have O stage / COPA laptop course certificates or diploma / diploma in laptop science.

Age Vary

Minimal age of candidates 18 years and most 250 on these posts. The yr is decided in accordance with the posts. Age rest will likely be given as per authorities guidelines.

Utility charge

The overall and economically weaker part will likely be required to pay 450 Rs. On the similar time, candidates of Different Backward Courses and Extraordinarily Backward Courses should pay 350 examination charges. Equally, SC / ST / PWD / all class candidates whose annual earnings is lower than Rs. 2 50 are given

Rupees examination charges should be paid.