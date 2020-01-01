RSMSSB Rajasthan Librarian Recruitment 2019: Paper leak on WhatsApp, Librarian recruitment exam canceled

RSMSSB librarian examination 2019: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Providers Choice Board Has canceled the Librarian Recruitment Examination concluded on Sunday. The choice was taken after the paper leak incident two hours earlier than the examination. Choice Board Chairman BL Jatawat stated on Wednesday that this resolution has been taken in view of the incident of the examination paper leaking. The brand new dates of the examination shall be introduced quickly. The paper was leaked on WhatsApp two hours earlier than the examination on Sunday. Police has arrested six individuals on this case. 700 Roughly 55000 candidates participated within the recruitment examination for the posts.

Police arrested six girls, together with two feminine candidates, PG hostel caretakers, whereas exposing the paper leaking gang. Commissioner of Police (First) Ashok Gupta had instructed that the key of promoting papers to the candidates after receiving a pre-planned paper within the examinations organized by the Rajasthan Workers Choice Board, Jaipur by varied teaching and PG hostel operators within the examinations in Jaipur metropolis. get knowledgeable. A particular police staff was fashioned and the matter investigated. The staff monitored round a dozen places.

He stated that after getting the concrete proof, a couple of dozen locations had been razed collectively within the Vidyadhar Nagar, Harmada, Jhotwara, Mansarovar, Muhana, Bajaj Nagar, Mahesh Nagar, Bassi, Vidhayakpuri police stations areas of Jaipur metropolis. Mr. Gupta knowledgeable that two girls candidates Mausam Chaudhary (24) and Brahma Chaudhary spouse Pramod Chaudhary (