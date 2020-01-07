RSOS 2019 Result Declared: Rajasthan State Open School RSOS 2019 Result Released, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

RSOS Class 10 th end result 2019: The examination outcomes of Class 10 and 12 of Rajasthan State Open Faculty have been launched. Please inform that from Rajasthan State Open Faculty (RSOS) 10 th and 12 th examination between October and November it was accomplished. .

10 The results of the category might be seen on the official web site rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in and training.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos. College students can see the end result by submitting the roll quantity. RSOS 10 th Examination organized from seventh November 2019 to 29 November 2019 was accomplished between. On the similar time, the 12 examination was held until December four 2019.

RSOS Class 10 12 Consequence 2019: Simply examine

Step 1: Go to rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on on the end result part

Step three: Click on on the hyperlink of 10 th Consequence and 12 th Consequence

Step four: Submit particulars

Step 5: Your end result will seem on the display screen

Step 6: Now take a print out of the end result