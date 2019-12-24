RSPCA saves four deer from river on Christmas Eve

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Printed: 12:44 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 13:42 EST, 24 December 2019

The RSPCA saved 4 stranded deer from a river on Christmas Eve, so determined to call them Dancer, Prancer, Dasher and Blitzen.

The animal welfare charity stated the deer have been rescued on Tuesday after changing into trapped on a chunk of land along side the River Irwell in Salford.

Officers consider that they had develop into caught after being washed downstream from the Kersal wetlands three days earlier.

The RSPCA of the charity’s water rescue workforce saving 4 roe deer that have been caught on a chunk of land along side the River Irwell in Salford

Daring Dasher escaped and swam upstream, however the different three have been reluctant to comply with and have been ultimately saved in a four-hour rescue involving the RSPCA and Better Manchester Hearth and Rescue Service.

RSPCA animal welfare officer Steve Wickham stated: ‘After we attended the scene one of many deer, Prancer, ran off and was capable of recover from the excessive fence.

‘However Dancer and Blitzen have been nonetheless stranded on the land so we launched the boats to encourage them into the river.

The RSPCA groups managed to rescue the 4 roe deer after which have been capable of free them

‘We have been hoping to information them upstream by encouraging them to swim away from the boats in that path, however each have been struggling.

‘So we managed to securely seize every deer from the river and hauled them on to the boat and took them again upstream the place we have been capable of free them.

‘They each ran off to the world we consider they stay – so they’re dwelling for Christmas not less than, and possibly we will go so far as saying we saved Christmas for these 4 deer.’