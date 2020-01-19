RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says ‘all 130 crore Indians are Hindus’

Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony, Modi takes oath because the Prime Minister













Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, January 19, stated that each one 130 crore individuals in India are all Hindus.

Talking at a perform in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, he stated: “By saying that all are Hindus, we do not want to change anyone’s religion, language or caste… We do not want any power centre other than the Constitution because we believe in it. Hindutva is a holistic approach and we believe that the ancestors of all were Hindus. This is unity in diversity and is marked by emotional integrity.”

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat stated that the nation was run by the Structure which envisages a vivid future for the nation.

“If you read the Constitution, you will realize that every page is an inspiration for the country. The Constitution tells us our beginning and our goals,” he stated.

He stated that we have to study from Israel which has fought for its freedom and is without doubt one of the main nations on the planet in the present day.

The RSS chief additionally clarified the confusion over his assertion on inhabitants management and stated, “I only said that population is a problem as well as resource, so a policy should be drafted in this regard. The policy will decide how many children one should have. I did not lay down any rule as such because it is not my job.”

(With inputs from IANS.)