RSS ideologue calls ‘secularism’ a western concept, wants it removed from Constitution preamble

Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill throughout a coaching camp.Reuters

“Sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic” is how India is referred to within the preamble of the Structure. Nevertheless, J Nandakumar, a key RSS chief and All India Convenor Prajna Pravah, a Sangh offshoot, needs India to rethink the inclusion of the phrase “secular”, claiming secularism is a “western, Semitic concept”.

In an unique interview to IANS, Nandakumar mentioned: “Secularism is a western, Semitic concept. It came into existence in the West. It was actually against Papal dominance.”

He argued that India doesn’t want a secular ethos because the nation has moved “way beyond secularism” because it believes in common acceptance as towards the western idea of tolerance.

The RSS functionary on Thursday launched a ebook right here named “Hindutva in the changing times”. The ebook launch occasion was additionally attended by senior RSS functionary Krishna Gopal.

Nandakumar, who has attacked the Mamata Banerjee authorities in his ebook for alleged “Islamisation of West Bengal”, informed IANS: “We have to see whether we need to put up a board of being secular, or that whether we should prove this through our behaviour, actions and roles.”

RSS volunteers take part in ‘Path-Sanchalan’ march.IANS

It’s for society to take a name on this, fairly than by any political class, on whether or not the preamble to the Indian Structure ought to proceed to have the phrase “secular” in it or not, he added.

In between signing his books and obliging wannabe Hindutva cadres with selfies, Nandakumar mentioned that the very existence of the phrase “secular” within the preamble was not obligatory and the way the structure founders too have been towards it.

“Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Ladi Krishnaswamy Aiyaar — all debated against it and said it (secular) wasn’t necessary to be included in the preamble. That time it was demanded, discussed and decided not to include it,” he mentioned.

Ambedkar’s opinion was, nonetheless, disregarded when Indira Gandhi “bulldozed” the phrase “secular”, in 1976, mentioned the top of the Prajna Pravah, an umbrella physique of a number of right-wing think-tanks

As Nandakumar ready to return to his base in Kerala, the place, he emphasises, the RSS has its work minimize out within the “fight against the Kunnor model”, he mentioned that the inclusion of “secular” was executed with the intent to break the idea of Hindutva.

“It was to demolish, destroy the overarching principle of Hindutva that binds us together”, he mentioned.

Requested whether or not the Sangh would attempt to prevail on the BJP, which has 303 seats within the Lok Sabha, to omit “secular” from the Structure preamble, a smiling Nandakumar declined to answer.