RSS Regards 130 Crore Population Of India As Hindu Society: Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat mentioned the nation is Hindutvavadi by custom (File)

Hyderabad:

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday mentioned the Sangh regards the 130 crore folks of India as Hindu society, regardless of their faith and tradition.

Irrespective of faith and tradition, individuals who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the tradition of the nation and its heritage are Hindus, and RSS considers the 130 crore folks of the nation as Hindus, he mentioned.

“Entire society is ours and the Sangh aims to build such a united society,” he mentioned.

When Sangh says Hindu, it consists of those that imagine India is their motherland, love India, its folks, water, land, animals and forests and displays of their lives, the nation’s nice traditions and tradition, by which the entire creation is checked out with friendliness and their welfare is cared for, he mentioned.

“The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any, is a Hindu…In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore people of India is Hindu society,” he mentioned.

Mr Bhagwat mentioned RSS accepts every person, thinks good of them and desired to take them to a better degree for betterment.

He was talking at a public assembly organised as a part of the three-day Vijaya Sankalpa Sibiram of RSS members from Telangana.

“There’s a well-known saying that there’s unity in range. However our nation goes one step forward. Not simply unity in range, (it’s) range of unity. We aren’t trying to find unity in range. We’re

looking the unity from which the variety got here and there

are other ways to attain unity,” he mentioned.

Mr Bhagwat mentioned the nation is Hindutvavadi by custom.

He mentioned eminent freedom fighter Rabindranath Tagore, in his “Swadeshi Samaj”, wrote that regardless of some inherent contradictions between Hindus and Muslims, Hindu society was able to find options in a Hindu solution to unite the nation.