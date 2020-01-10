RTD announces five finalists for interim GM, CEO

5 finalists within the seek for RTD’s interim normal supervisor and CEO had been introduced Thursday night time by the company’s administrators.

Present Basic Supervisor and CEO Dave Genova will retire Jan. 20 after 26 years of service with the company, in accordance with a information launch.

From a pool of greater than 40 candidates, the board chosen 5 preliminary candidates to interview for the interim place. They’re:

Paul Ballard, former president and CEO, Trinity Metro. Ballard retired in April 2019 from Trinity Metro, which serves town of Fort Price, Texas, and its suburbs.

Amy Ford, director, Mobility on Demand Alliance. Ford is director of the Clever Transportation Society of America’s Mobility on Demand Alliance.

Michael Ford, RTD chief operations officer. Ford joined RTD in January 2018 as chief operations officer, he has three many years of transit expertise in a number of states.

Mike Meader, RTD chief security and safety officer. Meader joined RTD in August 2016 and has greater than 30 years of administration expertise.

Jackie Millet, mayor of Lone Tree. Millet has served as mayor for 4 years and eight years prior as Metropolis Council member and mayor professional tem.

The method to pick out an interim chief started when Genova introduced his retirement late in 2019. After the interim place is stuffed, the board plans to pursue a nationwide recruitment for a everlasting chief.

The board can select to conduct further interviews, the discharge stated. RTD could make a suggestion of employment to the chosen finalist in two weeks. The general public can present feedback to the RTD board by contacting their RTD board member or the RTD board workplace.