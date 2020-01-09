RTD to start providing light rail cancellation notices online, via email

Beginning Friday afternoon, Denver-area commuters lastly will get advance discover if scheduled gentle rail journeys will probably be canceled.

The Regional Transportation District introduced Thursday that it’ll publish canceled journeys on its Rider Alerts net web page. Riders may also go for route-specific electronic mail alerts which might be despatched out at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday, which element which journeys within the days to observe are anticipated to be canceled.

Final-minute cancellations additionally will probably be despatched out in each day electronic mail alerts.

The transfer comes after a months-long driver scarcity throughout which RTD has mentioned it had no selection however to cancel gentle rail journeys with out informing riders, throwing a wrench in lots of commutes. RTD officers hope this transformation will enable riders to raised plan their commute.