Rubbish piled on streets over Christmas now even WORSE after New Year’s Eve bottle-banks overflowing

Revealed: 10:21 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:42 EST, 1 January 2020

Mountains of garbage that have been left to pile up on Britain’s streets over Christmas have now been made even worse after New Yr’s Eve celebrations have induced bottle-banks to overflow.

Households in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, are going through 4 weeks with out having their recycling waste collected with bottle-banks in Ellesmere Port and Chester, Cheshire, now additionally overflowing.

Councils have blamed ‘workers illness’ for the failure to gather residents’ garbage over the festive interval.

Mountains of garbage that have been left to pile up on Britain’s streets over Christmas have now been made even worse after New Yr’s Eve celebrations have induced bottle-banks to overflow. Pictured: Garbage on a avenue in Balsall Heath, Birmingham

Bottle-banks at Sainsbury’s in Ellesmere Port (left) and Morrisons in Chester (proper), Cheshire, are additionally now overflowing

In Birmingham, residents are nonetheless battling with post-Christmas garbage after the scheduled assortment date on Monday, December 30 was missed.

Some households will now be pressured to go 4 weeks with out a recycling assortment with many New Yr’s Day collections additionally being re-arranged and postponed.

One man who lives in Balsall Heath claims he had already seen rats chewing waste from cut up bin baggage.

He mentioned: ‘It is an absolute shame that after once more folks in Birmingham are usually not having their garbage collected.

In Birmingham, residents are nonetheless battling with post-Christmas garbage after the scheduled assortment date on Monday, December 30 was missed

Garbage continues to go uncollected on the streets in Birmingham (left) as trolleys have been left at recycling factors in Cheshire laden with cardboard beer packing containers (proper)

Birmingham Metropolis Council took to social media in charge workers illness and absence for the missed pick-ups. Pictured: Residential avenue in Balsall Heath, Birmingham

‘I walked exterior yesterday and noticed two massive rats chewing at a meat carcass that had spilled out of an over-filled bin bag.

‘It was like this when the bin males went on strike and now we’re being advised they needed to cut back collections as a result of workers sickness.

‘How handy that so many workers go down with a bug over Christmas. It is disgusting.’

One other resident from Sparkbrook, only one mile from Balsall Heath, mentioned that two massive bins have been overflowing to such an extent that it had created a grotesque arch of bursting black baggage.

She mentioned: ‘It is a severely grim sight at the moment of yr.

‘I refuse to let my youngsters play exterior in case they get bitten by vermin or fall over the piles of garbage. The council are hopeless.’

One man who lives in Balsall Heath claims he had already seen rats chewing waste from cut up bin baggage

One other resident in Birmingham mentioned that two massive bins have been overflowing to such an extent that it had created a grotesque arch of bursting black baggage

Birmingham Metropolis Council took to social media in charge workers illness and absence for the missed pick-ups.

The authority posted a tweet which learn: ‘As a result of workers illness/absence some bin rounds not accomplished at this time – apologies if yours was missed.

‘Please depart bins out. If not collected inside 48hrs, take again in till subsequent scheduled assortment.’

Birmingham Metropolis Council later inspired residents to take their waste to the garbage tip themselves which induced lengthy delays at recycling vegetation

Annoyed residents took to social media to demand a greater service. Pictured: Residential avenue in Birmingham

However this was met with an offended response by residents who demanded a greater service.

One person, @IainMGrant, replied: ‘Simply seen that you do not intend to gather our recycling till January 10.

‘Why is Birmingham Metropolis Council solely accumulating recycling as soon as a month?’

One other, @Hexcaliber, wrote: ‘You missed different collections too, our bins have been already full previous to Christmas. A whole farce.’

Birmingham Metropolis Council later inspired residents to take their waste to the garbage tip themselves.

It wrote: ‘Planning a visit to the tip? We all know some websites have been busy post-Christmas.

‘Our 5 family recycling centres are open day by day this week (proof of Birmingham residence is required).’

Residents have been as soon as once more left disgruntled after having to sit down in queues for as much as half an hour simply to have the ability to get contained in the recycling vegetation

However residents have been as soon as once more left disgruntled after having to sit down in queues for as much as half an hour simply to have the ability to get contained in the plant.

Birmingham Metropolis Council and the Cheshire Councils have been contacted for remark.

