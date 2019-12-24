Rugby league player spared prison despite treading on his ex-girlfriend’s neck

Disgraced rugby participant Kenny Hughes, 29, was spared jail regardless of treading on his ex-girlfriend’s neck in a terrifying assault

A disgraced rugby participant was spared jail regardless of treading on his ex-girlfriend’s neck in a terrifying assault that left her fearing for her life.

Kenny Hughes, 29, put his foot on Lauren Burrows’ neck, repeatedly pushed his fingers down her throat and strangled her.

The ex-North Wales Crusaders participant – who was let go by the Wrexham crew following the incident – punched and slapped 24-year-old Ms Burrows after they returned house from separate nights out.

Prosecutors at his court docket listening to heard how Hughes, 29, messaged Miss Burrows at 2am on July 27, however the message was not obtained till 4am.

The drunk rugby participant informed her to get a taxi to his home, and when she acquired there he turned on her.

He threw her on the mattress after which stopped her from leaving.

Every time he caught his fingers down her throat and strangled her, she could not breathe and felt herself blacking out.

He known as her ‘pathetic’ as he strangled and choked her, and insisted she ought to ‘express regret to him,’ a Liverpool court docket heard.

The abuse solely ended when she managed to textual content her pal, sending a video clip about what had occurred.

The court docket heard how Hughes then all of a sudden modified, beginning to cry and telling Miss Burrows that he beloved her, and even punching himself within the face.

The mum-of-one, who has a six year-old son, revealed photographs of her accidents after Hughes had virtually crushed her to a pulp.

When Hughes, who on the time performed as a hooker for North Wales Crusaders in Betfred League 1, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court docket, he walked free.

He was convicted of precise bodily hurt following a trial and given a suspended sentence.

‘At present I lastly acquired the justice that I deserve and have been ready some time for when Kenny Hughes was discovered responsible,’ she mentioned, posting a photograph of injury to her mouth and throat

The chairman of the magistrates’ bench described the St Helens man, of Kenyons Lane North in Haydock, as ‘very lucky’ that he did not go to jail.

Ms Burrows, from St Helens, mentioned she believed she ‘might have been killed’.

She mentioned: ‘I’ve not been in a position to sleep and get up having flashbacks to the incident, sweating and struggling to breathe and in tears.

‘These emotions do not simply occur at night time time, they occur at any level in the course of the day.

‘Aside from being in ache and thrown across the room my face was a swollen and bruised mess.

‘I work as a gross sales govt which suggests coping with individuals nose to nose, I could not carry myself to enter work even when I wished to.

‘My job is commission-based and I estimate I misplaced £300 to £600.’

Her sufferer influence assertion detailed how she’d suffered ‘issues with my throat because of the hand down my mouth’.

She added: ‘Together with the accidents I really feel this complete factor has taken my self-confidence away.

‘I lay the blame for me feeling this fashion firmly with Kenny Hughes. I’ve solely been out socialising a few occasions since, I do not belief anybody.

‘I’ve been to counselling to assist me cope with the trauma.

‘Kenny Hughes is offended, jealous and harmful. He might have killed me or significantly harmed me.’

Hughes, beforehand of fine character, was given a 26-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was additionally handed 300 hours of group service, ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation, prices of £620 and a sufferer surcharge of £122.

Chairman of the bench Brian Sweeney mentioned he was giving the rugby participant ‘one probability’ and the ‘advantage of the doubt.’