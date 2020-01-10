Rugby Union on TV: How to watch Six Nations, Premiership and more

Rugby Union curiosity hit a excessive final season because the World Cup captured the nation’s consideration.
The showpiece match could also be one other few years away however there’s lots to play for in 2020 with a hotly-contested Six Nations match set to happen.
HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the total round-up on how you can watch rugby union on TV within the UK out of your armchair and the broadcasters and streaming providers you’ll want to watch each competitors stay…
Worldwide
Six Nations 2020 (BBC / ITV)
Date: 1st February 2020 – 14th March 2020
Full Six Nations fixture checklist, TV information and match previews
Sevens World Sequence 2020 (Sky Sports activities)
Date: fifth December 2019 – 31st Could 2020
British and Irish Lions 2021 (TBC)
Date: third July 2021 – seventh August 2021
Rugby World Cup 2023 (ITV)
Date: eighth September 2023 – 21st October 2023
Autumn Internationals 2020
England (Sky Sports activities)
Fixtures: November – New Zealand (seventh) / Argentina (14th) / TBC (20/21/22) /Australia (28th)
Scotland (BBC / BT Sport)
Fixtures: November – Argentina (seventh) / Japan (14th) / New Zealand (21st)
Eire (Channel four)
Fixtures: November – Australia (seventh) / South Africa (14th) / Japan (21st)
Wales (BBC / S4C)
Fixtures: November – TBC (seventh) / TBC (14th) / TBC (21st)
France (Premier Sports activities)
Fixtures: November – Georgia (seventh) / Australia (14th) / South Africa (21st)
Italy (Premier Sports activities)
Fixtures: November – South Africa (seventh) / TBC (14th) / TBC (21st)
Membership
European Rugby Champions Cup (BT Sport / Channel four)
Date: 15 November 2019 – 23 Could 2020
European Rugby Problem Cup (BT Sport / S4C)
Date: 15 November 2019 – 22 Could 2020
Professional14 (Premier Sports activities / S4C)
Date: 27 September 2019 – 20 June 2020
Premiership Rugby (BT Sport / Channel 5)
Date: 18 October 2019 – 20 June 2020
Full Premiership Rugby 2019/20 fixture information
RFU Championship (Sky Sports activities)
Date: 11 October 2019 – 9 Could 2020
Add Comment