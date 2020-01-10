Rugby Union on TV: How to watch Six Nations, Premiership and more

Rugby Union curiosity hit a excessive final season because the World Cup captured the nation’s consideration.

The showpiece match could also be one other few years away however there’s lots to play for in 2020 with a hotly-contested Six Nations match set to happen.

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the total round-up on how you can watch rugby union on TV within the UK out of your armchair and the broadcasters and streaming providers you’ll want to watch each competitors stay…

Worldwide

Six Nations 2020 (BBC / ITV)

Date: 1st February 2020 – 14th March 2020

Full Six Nations fixture checklist, TV information and match previews

Sevens World Sequence 2020 (Sky Sports activities)

Date: fifth December 2019 – 31st Could 2020

British and Irish Lions 2021 (TBC)

Date: third July 2021 – seventh August 2021

Rugby World Cup 2023 (ITV)

Date: eighth September 2023 – 21st October 2023

Autumn Internationals 2020

England (Sky Sports activities)

Fixtures: November – New Zealand (seventh) / Argentina (14th) / TBC (20/21/22) /Australia (28th)

Scotland (BBC / BT Sport)

Fixtures: November – Argentina (seventh) / Japan (14th) / New Zealand (21st)

Eire (Channel four)

Fixtures: November – Australia (seventh) / South Africa (14th) / Japan (21st)

Wales (BBC / S4C)

Fixtures: November – TBC (seventh) / TBC (14th) / TBC (21st)

France (Premier Sports activities)

Fixtures: November – Georgia (seventh) / Australia (14th) / South Africa (21st)

Italy (Premier Sports activities)

Fixtures: November – South Africa (seventh) / TBC (14th) / TBC (21st)

Membership

European Rugby Champions Cup (BT Sport / Channel four)

Date: 15 November 2019 – 23 Could 2020

European Rugby Problem Cup (BT Sport / S4C)

Date: 15 November 2019 – 22 Could 2020

Professional14 (Premier Sports activities / S4C)

Date: 27 September 2019 – 20 June 2020

Premiership Rugby (BT Sport / Channel 5)

Date: 18 October 2019 – 20 June 2020

Full Premiership Rugby 2019/20 fixture information

RFU Championship (Sky Sports activities)

Date: 11 October 2019 – 9 Could 2020