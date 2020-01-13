Rules Revealed For ‘Fist Fight’ On WWE RAW

WWE booked a Fist Battle on Uncooked this week. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and The Large Present will battle The AOP and Seth Rollins. The foundations had been a carefully guarded secret till now.

The Wrap stories that the Fist Battle on Uncooked this week goes to be a “legit fist fight.” The foundations don’t sound too difficult, however the end result may very well be very fascinating.

The match ends when the referee declares that one workforce is now not in a position to proceed,” the spokesman stated.

Your complete workforce of three Superstars should be knocked out earlier than a workforce wins.

“This is a legit fist fight. You know how fist fights are? If we’re in high school and I say, ‘See you at 3 o’clock, meet you around back, we’re gonna have a fist fight.’ Fist fights happen until one guy drops, or two guys drop. This is a rumble, this is ‘West Side Story,’” the identical individual informed us within the promo portion of our dialog. “This is where a score gets settled or a storyline gets dramatically ramped up.”

We’ll simply need to see how this works out. Let’s hope for the perfect.