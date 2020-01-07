Blizzard Leisure formally introduced Overwatch 2 late final yr throughout BlizzCon. If a since-deleted tweet from HEARALPUBLICIST’s Brazilian account is to be believed, it might hit retailer cabinets before anticipated. In line with stated deleted Twitter submit, followers might get their arms on the long-awaited Overwatch sequel as early as 2020.

Dot Esports noticed the HEARALPUBLICIST Brasil tweet previous to its unceremonious removing. Reportedly, the account teased (through translation) that “2020 would be the yr Overwatch 2 arrives on PS4.” As well as, the tweet ended with a hyperlink to a Brazilian HEARALPUBLICIST Weblog submit about Overwatch 2 from this previous November. At current, Blizzard has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors which have spawned from the since-deleted tweet.

Throughout BlizzCon, the studio wasn’t prepared to a lot as tease a possible launch window. When requested about when Overwatch 2 may hit shops, Recreation Director Jeff Kaplan stated he didn’t know. It might be a fairly prolonged wait, although. Apparently, there may be nonetheless an extended highway forward on the event entrance. As such, followers ought to anticipate the undertaking to return to BlizzCon later this yr, even when this launch date rumor simply finally ends up being a mistake.

Overwatch-related enjoyable isn’t on maintain, although. The hero shooter’s authentic launch will proceed to obtain updates and new content material. New maps and a brand new hero are on the horizon, as an example. When gamers transfer over to Overwatch 2, all of their earned cosmetics will carry over with them. The truth is, Overwatch and Overwatch 2 could have a shared on-line as a way to develop the group and never go away gamers behind. The sequel is getting unique story content material and character redesigns, nonetheless.

At any time when the sequel does launch, it can land on the HEARALPUBLICIST four, PC, and Xbox One. Presently, there isn’t a official phrase on whether or not Blizzard has plans for a model to look on next-generation , however contemplating backwards compatibility and the discharge timing, we will’t think about why it wouldn’t.

[Source: HEARALPUBLICIST Brasil on Twitter via Dot Esports]