Rumor Killer On Big Speculated WWE WrestleMania Match

WWE has loads of selections for WrestleMania, however they received’t be going via one rumored match for Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury has a giant combat in opposition to Deontay Wilder on February 22nd. There was nonetheless a rumor that he may very well be exhibiting up at WrestleMania to wrestle Brock Lesnar.

Dave Meltzer introduced this up on Wrestling Observer Radio the place he confirmed that’s not taking place.

“I was told that’s a no. I was told that specifically.” “There’s undoubtedly one thing as a result of Tyson Fury desires to do it they usually need Tyson Fury and there’s a match, you realize. What about Edge as a giant shock or Cena as a giant shock?

You’ll be able to by no means rule out an look for The Gypsy King through the present of exhibits. He received’t be wrestling the Beast Incarnate.

