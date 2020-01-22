Rumor: Konami Currently Has Two Different Silent Hill Games in Development

Aside from Pachinko machines, Silent Hill has sat on the sidelines since Konami cancelled Hideo Kojima’s Silent Hills undertaking. But, a brand new rumor signifies the sequence will quickly mount a triumphant return within the type of two distinct video games. One, reportedly, will function a comfortable reboot for the horror franchise. The second sport is supposedly akin to a Telltale sequence/Till Daybreak. For now, Konami stays silent about each claims. As such, thrilling because it all could also be, the next needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

These alleged updates about Silent Hill come courtesy of Twitter person AestheticGamer, who’s identified for being correct as regards to Resident Evil leaks. In accordance the leaker, Konami started accepting Silent Hill pitches from builders a few years in the past. Whether or not or not the comfortable reboot and Telltale-style title got here out of those pitches isn’t fairly clear. AestheticGamer shared the entire above within the following Twitter thread:

In different information whereas I’m dropping these items, and I believe I can discuss this, I’ll point out there’s a couple new Silent Hill video games within the works. Konami about two years in the past reached out to varied builders to pitch concepts for 2 Silent Hill video games, one a soft-reboot of the — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) January 21, 2020

Once more, with out official phrase from Konami itself, this unsubstantiated rumor warrants skepticism. Right here’s to hoping there’s some reality to the claims, although. With horror going by a renaissance of kinds throughout a number of mediums, it’s a disgrace Silent Hill is presently out of the image.

[Source: AestheticGamer on Twitter via TheSixthAxis, Rely on Horror]