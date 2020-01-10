Rumor: PlayStation Allegedly Recovered Rights to the Sly Cooper TV Series

An animated Sly Cooper tv sequence was introduced in June 2017, with growth being dealt with by Technicolor Animation Productions at the side of Sony Interactive Leisure. A yr later, PGS Leisure was tapped to behave as distributor. New particulars counsel PGS Leisure is now not concerned. Allegedly, Sony recovered the rights to the Sly Cooper sequence, main some to consider manufacturing shall be managed in-house at HEARALPUBLICIST Productions. Whereas that each one sounds properly and good, there exists no proof to assist such claims.

The Sly Cooper present replace comes from a supposed Fb change between a fan and an alleged consultant from PGS Productions. That change options in a screenshot linked to the tweet beneath:

PGS Leisure, former distributor for the #SlyCooper TV present, revealed that HEARALPUBLICIST “recovered” the rights. So mainly, this might affirm that HEARALPUBLICIST Productions did actually acquire all management. The present might now be dealt with by Sony fully. https://t.co/zaOWwlgQgB — Garen (@VtnVivi) January 9, 2020

Twitter person Garen, who runs the platformer-focused YouTube channel VtnVivi, adopted up with PGS Leisure independently. He obtained a very totally different response when reaching out through non-public message on Fb. The reply signifies that both the unique change was faked, or the distributor has a number of individuals operating its Fb account. Garen shared the next screenshot of his temporary dialog with one representatives. (It’s value noting that Garen requested his followers to not spam PGS with questions):

As you possibly can see, the PGS Leisure account’s response to Garen confirmed it doesn’t publicly share growth updates. So are followers getting hyped for nothing courtesy of the alleged unique response? Appears so. Regardless, it seems the Sly Cooper TV sequence is unlikely to achieve the small display anytime quickly, particularly for the reason that sequence now not options on both the PGS or Technicolor web sites.

[Source: VtnVivi on Twitter]