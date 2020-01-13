RUMOR: Sony to Announce PlayStation is Skipping E3 2020 Soon, Possibly Today

Final week, business analyst Michael Pachter commented that Sony wouldn’t be attending E3 2020 “as far as [he was] aware.” It’s fairly frequent hypothesis at this level as E3 continues to battle for relevance within the age of social media and direct communities. Right now, Jason Schreier and Daniel Ahmad—each infamous for having insider info—are including hearth to that rumor, indicating that we’ll discover out Sony’s E3 2020 plans (or non-plans, slightly) quickly.

Kotaku journalist Jason Schreier tweeted out what most of us have been considering (in truth, I wrote a Each day Response about this actual matter on the finish of final week), saying that E3 is “in the worst shape it’s ever been” and he wouldn’t be shocked if Sony opts out of the present once more this 12 months. He additionally expects a giant PS5 occasion however notes that it may presumably be a number of occasions.

E3 is within the worst form it’s ever been — final 12 months it was half-empty, and that was earlier than they doxed 1000’s of attending journalists — so Sony skipping once more would make complete sense. I’d count on them to announce their very own huge PS5 occasion(s) as an alternative — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 13, 2020

Whereas Schreier’s tweet won’t be all that revealing, business insider and analyst Daniel Ahmad weighed in by quote tweeting Schreier, saying merely, “Should hear more about this today.”

Ought to hear extra about this immediately. https://t.co/veQNiI4pBD — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 13, 2020

Although there is likely to be some query about what “this” means—is it the Sony skipping E3 2020 half or the large PS5 occasions half?—one other reply from Schreier appears to spotlight the E3 information. In response to somebody asking when he although Sony would reveal whether or not or not it could be at E3 2020, Schreier replied, “Very soon.”

Very quickly — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 13, 2020

For time reference, we didn’t be taught concerning the PS4’s February 20, 2013 reveal occasion till three weeks prior on January 31, 2013. When Sony skipped out on E3 2019, we realized the information in November 2018. E3 2020 would be the expo’s 25th 12 months, however with main exhibitors stepping away and the ESA’s safety breach on 1000’s of attendees’ personal info, it’s unsure what the longer term holds for the present.