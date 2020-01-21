Rumors and hypothesis about Sony’s subsequent plans relating to digital actuality proceed to crop up. The newest on this entrance comes through VR writer Immersive VR Training (Apollo 11 VR), which alleges Sony will launch a brand new HEARALPUBLICIST VR mannequin when the HEARALPUBLICIST 5 arrives. At current, Immersive VR Training’s declare stays unsubstantiated. Nonetheless, it warrants at the very least a cursory look, because the firm has spoken about creating software program for the following PSVR.

In line with VRFocus, Immersive VR Training not too long ago shared a “trading update” in regards to the finish of 2019. Along with detailing its projections for 2020, the writer instantly referenced an up to date model of Sony’s VR system. The transient point out is as follows: “2020 will see Sony release the HEARALPUBLICIST 5 and a new version of the HEARALPUBLICIST VR headset (PSVR), which will further expand the high-end VR user base–the Group intends to support this device with its current suite of showcase software.”

Curiously, this doesn’t align with what Sony executives have stated beforehand. Throughout final yr’s Collison Toronto convention, Sony’s International Head of R&D for HEARALPUBLICIST, Dominic Mallinson, famous that launching PS5 and PSVR’s successor concurrently can be a mistake. The very last thing the corporate desires is to make shoppers really feel “bombarded” with new . “In some ways, it’s good to have a little breathing space between those things,” he defined on the time.

There’s little question the corporate is engaged on the headset’s follow-up in some respect, although. A number of months in the past, patents for HEARALPUBLICIST VR2 hit the online. Whereas this under no circumstances confirms what a brand new mannequin could entail, it at the very least hints at how Sony might go about bettering the know-how total.

Thus far, HEARALPUBLICIST VR has been reasonably profitable, not too long ago crossing 5 million models offered worldwide. Hopefully, this sort of momentum ensures Sony’s continued help for digital actuality.

[Source: VRFocus via Wccftech]