Disney/Marvel

The Physician is in… hassle.

A brand new synopsis for Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity has appeared on each IMDb and the casting web site Backstage, and along with filling in a plot element or two, it simply may give us an concept of the villain the Sorcerer Supreme shall be going through within the sequel (by way of Bounding into Comics). Spoiler alert: whether it is who we predict it’s, it will make going through off with the dread Dormammu seem to be a pleasing stroll within the park.

The synopsis signifies that Unusual will nonetheless (once more?) be in possession of the Eye of Agamotto-powering Time Stone, which he’ll be persevering with to delve into the interior workings of. However his analysis shall be interrupted by an “old friend turned enemy” (nearly actually Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo) who seeks to destroy each sorcerer on the planet. (You may recall that this purpose strains up effectively with Mordo’s ultimate line within the post-credits sequence of Physician Unusual: “Too many sorcerers.”)

This adversary’s meddling, then, will result in Unusual inadvertently releasing an “unspeakable evil,” due to course it should. Simply what’s the nature of the evil we’re speaking about right here? We have now a fairly darned good concept, and we bear in mind a traditional Marvel baddie who will actually put the Insanity within the flick’s title.