Rumored Godzilla vs. Kong post-credits scene teases major arrival

We puny Earthlings would possibly quickly have greater issues than two Titans utilizing our planet as a boxing ring.

In response to rumor-mongering web site We Bought This Coated, the upcoming showdown flick Godzilla vs. Kong accommodates a post-credits sequence that teases the arrival of an much more dire menace to humanity.

First issues first: this rumor needs to be taken with a whole shaker filled with salt, as a result of typically talking, WGTC will not be a really dependable supply of inside info. Positive, the three current movies in Legendary’s MonsterVerse — Godzilla, Kong: Cranium Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters — have all employed the tried-and-true gadget of post-credits sequences to assist tie their shared universe collectively. This being the case, we will say with affordable certainty that Godzilla vs. Kong may even have one; aside from that, you might think about this rumor to fall squarely throughout the realm of “wildly unverified.”

If it is true, although, it might make for an attention-grabbing twist within the MonsterVerse’s overarching narrative, which to date has dealt primarily with the mysterious Monarch group, and its ongoing, decades-long effort to take care of the Titans (also referred to as MUTOs, or “Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms”) which periodically present as much as wreak havoc on the Earth.

In response to the rumor, Godzilla vs. Kong‘s post-credits scene will depict a few of the flick’s human characters (presumably Monarch sorts) receiving a communication indicating that an extraterrestrial invasion of the Earth is imminent. Whereas there may be smidgen of foreshadowing to be present in King of the Monsters within the type of the revelation that King Ghidorah is, in truth, of alien origin, such a scene would nonetheless signify a shocking pivot from the franchise’s narrative thus far.

