Rumoured couple Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty on house hunt

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are portray the city pink. The much-in-love couple has now determined to maneuver in collectively. Earlier, Sushant shifted to his girlfriend Rhea’s residence and the 2 shared a flat however now the couple is planning to move-in-together in a brand new home due to hassle within the nest.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

Reportedly, Rhea’s landlord is giving a troublesome time to the lovebirds. In line with the hire settlement, solely Rhea is permitted to reside within the condominium and the owner is not pleased about Sushant sharing the flat with Rhea.

Sushant and Rhea home searching in Bandra?

So Rhea and Sushant have now begun home searching in Bandra as they wish to keep away from nuisance and have already began in search of a home within the neighborhood. It was reported earlier, Sushant moved out of his personal home as his neighbours used to get disturbed along with his events and loud music from the actor’s home. Sushant too was sad about a number of issues so he shifted to Rhea’s home.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty is Sara Ali Khan’s greatest good friend who was starring alongside Sushant of their movie ‘Kedarnath’. Sushant was earlier rumored to be relationship Kriti Sanon and has additionally been in a relationship along with his each day cleaning soap ‘Pavitra Rishta’ co-star Ankita Lokhande for the longest. On the skilled entrance, Sushant will subsequent be seen in ‘Dil Bechara’ and ‘Paani’. His final film ‘Chhichhore’ was a dud on the field workplace.