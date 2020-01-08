Runaway trampoline causes traffic chaos amidst 80mph winds in the Highlands

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

A wayward trampoline has brought on visitors chaos on a busy Inverness street amidst 80mph winds.

The big trampoline was seen flying by means of the air and on to Culloden Highway yesterday morning.

Footage exhibits drivers swerving on to the grass verge in determined bids to keep away from the trampoline.

The trampoline is well picked up by the winds and twirls by means of the air in the direction of a white van.

The motive force manages to keep away from its path and get out of the best way simply in time earlier than the youngsters’s play-equipment hurtles towards oncoming visitors.

The footage, filmed by Stephen Davies – director and common supervisor of Culloden Home Resort – exhibits the chaos unfold.

Mr Davies mentioned: ‘This factor got here bowling previous me then some chap got here working alongside and pulled it into the pavement.’

Yellow wind warnings remained in place throughout massive components of the nation till late yesterday night

He added that he thought he noticed the trampoline smacking right into a automotive on the street though it didn’t seem to trigger any injury.

Two lorries had been additionally overturned by the robust winds yesterday and needed to be deserted on their sides subsequent to the street at Bellhaven Junction.

Yellow wind warnings remained in place throughout massive components of the nation till late yesterday night.