“Running Away Cowardly”: Japan Media Slams Carlos Ghosn’s Dash To Lebanon

Carlos Ghosn’s actions had made a mockery of the Japanese justice system: Report

Tokyo:

The often staid Japanese media lambasted the “cowardly” Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday, after the tycoon jumped bail and fled to Lebanon to keep away from trial in Japan.

“Running away is a cowardly act that mocks Japan’s justice system,” mentioned the Yomiuri Shimbun, with Ghosn going through a number of prices of monetary misconduct — all of which he denies.

By leaving the nation, Ghosn has “lost the opportunity to prove his innocence and vindicate his honour,” the paper added, noting that the courtroom, his defence attorneys and immigration management officers additionally bore some blame within the affair.

The liberal Tokyo Shimbun additionally mentioned Ghosn’s actions had made a mockery of the Japanese justice system.

“The defendant Ghosn insists he escaped political persecution… but travelling abroad without permission is against the conditions of his bail, and mocks the Japanese justice system,” the paper wrote.

“There is a high probability that the trial will not be held, and his argument that he wants to prove his innocence is now in question.”

Some media famous that the choice to present him bail — seen by some as uncommon on the time — now appears to be like unwise.

Prosecutors had argued on the time that he was a flight threat with highly effective connections, however Ghosn himself had mentioned he wished to be tried to show his innocence.

Certainly one of his defence attorneys on the time has mentioned he was such a well-known face that there was no likelihood he would be capable to slip away undetected.

The conservative Sankei Shimbun famous that prosecutors believed the courtroom had yielded to “foreign pressure” by providing him bail, amid widespread criticism within the international media of Japan’s “hostage justice system” that enables for prolonged and repeated detention.

In December 2018, the courtroom declined prosecutors’ request to increase Ghosn’s detention by 10 days — a shocking resolution because the extension is often nearly computerized.

And in reality Ghosn was bailed twice, as soon as in March and a second time after he was re-arrested in April.

“All of these were rare decisions,” mentioned the Sankei.

The centre-left Mainichi Shimbun quoted a senior prosecutor as saying: “This is what we predicted.”

“This has ruined the prosecutors’ painstaking work” of gathering proof in Japan and overseas in opposition to him.

The Asahi Shimbun additionally quoted a former Nissan government voicing his disappointment at Ghosn’s actions.

“The entrepreneur who ran Nissan for so many years and was well-known internationally turns out to be this kind of person. My jaw hit the floor. I can’t find the words to express myself.”

