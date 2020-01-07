Rusev Reveals How WWE Sent Him To The Beach During RAW

Rusev didn’t seem dwell on RAW this week, however he was nonetheless on the present. He appeared “via satellite.” After all, all wrestling followers know that often implies that he’s within the constructing.

This seashore getaway for Rusev was extra of a “standing in front of a green screen situation.” He pulled away the phantasm by way of social media when he revealed that he was, in truth, standing in entrance of a inexperienced display screen the whole time.

“#BeachLife,” Rusev captioned a photograph of himself flexing whereas exhibiting off his inexperienced display screen background. He may need not been so distant this week, however his confrontation with Bobby Lashley will nonetheless want to attend.

You’ll be able to try the image under to see how WWE pulled off their seashore shot on RAW this week.