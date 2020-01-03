Rusev Reveals Interesting Detail About Lana & Liv Morgan’s History

Rusev and Lana are not married on WWE tv. Liv Morgan launched her love for Lana into the image to cease the marriage of Lana and Bobby Lashley. This actually shocked lots of people together with Rusev.

Whereas talking to The Jerry Lawler Present, Rusev revealed one thing very attention-grabbing. Lana and Liv Morgan had been shut in actual life. Actually, the 2 spent two separate New Yr’s Eve celebrations collectively. Rusev was there and now trying again he doesn’t know who he married.

“I’m not saying anything happened, but I’m not saying nothing didn’t. I don’t know. At this point I don’t know my wife.”

2020 goes to start out with a number of potentialities for this storyline. Liv Morgan and Rusev may very well be teaming up finally to face Lana and Bobby Lashley. We’ll simply must see what WWE has in retailer, nevertheless it seems they’re merging a little bit of actuality into this angle.

