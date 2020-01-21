Rusev Reveals What He Really Thinks About Bobby Lashley

Rusev and Bobby Lashley have Lana in widespread, however that’s only a storyline. In actual life they’re simply appearing like in every other scripted play. Meaning the Bulgarian Brute doesn’t actually need to kill Bobby Lashley.

Reel Talker not too long ago spoke to Rusev the place they requested him about Bobby Lashley. He defined that they’re simply appearing on WWE programming as he revealed that Lashley is “a really good dude” and sport for something.

“Bobby is very respectful and a great guy. He’s game for anything and is not like a stubborn veteran who thinks he knows everything. It’s very cool to see. He’s a really good dude.”

Bobby Lashley has been across the professional wrestling enterprise lengthy sufficient to know that real-life drama means cash. The extra they will merge real-life and kayfabe will solely assist intensify issues. We’ll must see what’s subsequent on this state of affairs, however Rusev appears to be having an excellent time working with Lashley as he parades round with Lana on tv.

