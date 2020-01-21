Rusev Talks Other Wrestling Companies Not Telling Stories With Real Emotions

Rusev and Bobby Lashley are in a heated rivalry centered round infidelity. That is one thing that lots of people can relate to and Rusev needed to ensure there was a cause to combat.

The story of Lana leaving Rusev for Bobby Lashley is straightforward sufficient. Rusev instructed Reel Talker that he nonetheless needed to be sure that the WWE Universe understood the story and had time to soak up it earlier than something obtained bodily between himself and the All Mighty.

“He has the mentality of a fighter. He always wants to fight. I’m like, ‘Dude, calm down. It’s not about fighting. We’re gonna fight, but let’s tell the story of why we fight.’” “That’s the problem with the stories in different organizations, they all want to fight. But nobody knows what they’re fighting for. This is real emotion. People relate to it. That’s why they love it or hate it so much. It’s so real.”

Rusev and Liv Morgan misplaced their match on RAW this week. Numerous followers pointed the blame at the truth that Rusev hasn’t signed a brand new WWE contract but.

We’ll have to attend and see what’s subsequent on this angle, however Rusev appears to be having fun with it up to now.

Because of Fightful for the quote