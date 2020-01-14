News TV SHOWS

Rusev Teases Becoming A 'Free Agent' Soon

January 14, 2020
Rusev is at present going via a storyline on Uncooked that’s getting fairly a spotlight. It won’t be sufficient to maintain him in WWE.

The Bulgarian Brute just lately modified his Twitter profile identify to “Miro.” That’s not an enormous deal as a result of numerous WWE Superstars have modified their names on social media to mirror their authorized identify. The outline on his profile is what piqued our curiosity.

The outline for Rusev’s profile now says: “Soon to be free agent.” That is very fascinating contemplating the most recent we heard about his contract standing with WWE.

Lana signed a multi-million greenback five-year WWE contract not too way back. On the time it was reported that Rusev had but to signal a deal and he was hammering out the small print.



