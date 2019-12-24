Rusev Was Full Of Love After His Win On WWE RAW

Rusev is now a single man and it seems that he’s having the time of his life. He might need defeated No Approach Jose final evening on RAW, however the social gathering continued after this math.

Rusev snagged two kisses from No Approach Jose’s Conga Line after his match on RAW. That ought to make Lana jealous. The post-match celebration was fairly enjoyable as effectively.

After refusing to reply a query till Sarah Schreiber began dancing, he raised his arms like he simply doesn’t care. Clearly, Rusev is having a good time with out Lana round.

“I’m sorry, I’m not sorry. Why should I be sorry? I’m single. I’m ready to mingle. I’m ready to you know a girl kissing me on the left, a guy kissing me on the right which is totally okay, man it’s all love.”

Then Rusev obtained critical for a second as he considered Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding ceremony subsequent week. He thinks that’s improbable as a result of she’s his downside now and Lashley is screwed. Close to the top of the celebration, Montez Ford of the Road Earnings even popped in.

It seems that Rusev stole No Approach Jose’s Conga Line final evening. Let’s see if he ever provides it again.

If you happen to use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information