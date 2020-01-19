Rush: Friend of band says rumours surrounding Neil Peart’s final months are inaccurate

A longtime good friend of Rush has spoken out on the varied rumours concerning Neil Peart’s demise and his remaining months.

The visionary stickman handed away earlier this month (January 7) after quietly battling mind most cancers for the previous three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart household.

Peart’s Rush bandmates, singer/bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, shared a press release a number of days after this demise, calling Peart their “friend, soul brother and bandmate over 45 years,” and stated that he had been “incredibly brave” in his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of mind most cancers.

Donna Halper – the girl credited with discovering Rush whereas working at an Ohio radio station again in 1974 – is now addressing rumours that Peart was unable to talk within the months previous to his demise after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of mind most cancers.

Showing to reply to a current interview with Godsmack frontman Sully Erna, who stated that his “friend” Peart “was in a wheelchair and he couldn’t speak” within the 12 months earlier than he handed, Halper stated the overwhelming majority of rumours about Peart’s remaining months had been “inaccurate.”

“Sad to say, there are some rumors about Neil Peart’s final months circulating on social media,” she wrote on Twitter. “The vast majority are inaccurate. As for me, I choose to remember Neil as he was, and I want to respect his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

She later added in additional tweets: “Usually, I’d stay silent and let folks say what they wish to say, however that is totally different. My friendship with Rush is one thing I take very significantly, and I’ll defend the reality as a lot as I can. It’s the least I can do.

“Nevertheless it ended the best way he needed, surrounded by his household & finest pals. (By the best way, he was in a position to converse, virtually until the very finish, I’m informed.) Anyway, I’m simply sorry there isn’t any remedy for the sort of most cancers he had. Could he relaxation in peace.

“That’s the only reason I decided to say something. I hope folks understand. This is not about me. It’s about respecting Neil’s memory and letting him rest in peace.”

One follower talked about to Halper that that they had learn that Doane Perry of Jethro Tull had requested Peart if he was in ache to which he replied no.

Halper replied: “That’s not what I was referring to. And yes, it is true that Neil fought his disease bravely. This kind of cancer has taken a number of wonderful people from us. But he never gave up, and he did not want folks to know how sick he was.”

As tributes for Peart proceed to pour in, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have each shared shifting messages.

“Today, the world lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll,” Grohl stated in a press release launched on social media. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians – like myself – to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.” Device carried out a stay tribute to Peart throughout a current live performance in San Diego, whereas Metallica additionally shared a stay cowl of Rush‘s ‘Tom Sawyer’ in honour of Peart.

In the meantime, Rush’s music gross sales have elevated by over 2,000% because the demise of the Peart, figures have revealed.