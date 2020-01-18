Rush sales increase by over 2,000% following Neil Peart’s death

Rush music gross sales have elevated by over 2,000% for the reason that loss of life of the band’s drummer Neil Peart, figures have revealed.

The visionary stickman handed away earlier this month (January 7) after quietly battling mind most cancers for the previous three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart household.

Peart’s Rush bandmates, singer/bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, shared an announcement a couple of days after this loss of life, calling Peart their “friend, soul brother and bandmate over 45 years,” and mentioned that he had been “incredibly brave” in his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of mind most cancers.

It has now been revealed that within the days following Peart’s loss of life, streams of Rush’s songs surged by 776% within the U.S., in response to preliminary stories from Nielsen Music/MRC Information (through Billboard).

On-demand audio and video streams of Rush’s catalog of songs elevated to a mixed 24.54 million from January 10-13 – up 776.four% as in comparison with the earlier 4 days (2.eight million on January 6-9).

The band’s most-streamed track throughout the identical interval was the 1981 hit ‘Tom Sawyer’, with 2.82 million streams (up 305% as in comparison with the 698,000 streams it registered January 6-9).

So far as gross sales go, Rush’s catalogue of songs grew by 2,304% to 19,000 (from 1,000), whereas the group’s album gross sales gained 1,820% to six,000 (up from an inadequate determine).

In the meantime, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have shared shifting tributes to Neil Peart.

“Today, the world lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll,” Grohl mentioned in an announcement launched on social media. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians – like myself – to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.”

Elsewhere, Instrument carried out a dwell tribute to Peart throughout a latest live performance in San Diego.

Metallica additionally shared a dwell cowl of Rush‘s ‘Tom Sawyer’ in honour of Peart.