Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson thank fans for all the “love and respect” since Neil Peart’s passing

Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have shared a message thanking followers for all of the “love and respect” because the passing of bandmate Neil Peart.

The visionary stickman handed away earlier this month (January 7) after quietly battling mind most cancers for the previous three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart household.

Peart’s Rush bandmates, singer/bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, shared a press release a couple of days after this loss of life, calling Peart their “friend, soul brother and bandmate over 45 years,” and stated that he had been “incredibly brave” in his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of mind most cancers.

After mountains of tributes have are available in from all corners of the world, Lee and Lifeson have now taken to social media to share their thanks for the tributes, condolences and effectively needs.

“Our most heartfelt thanks go out to family, friends, musicians, writers and fans from around the globe for the incredible outpouring of love and respect for Neil since his passing,” the message posted to Fb started. “These touching tributes help to lessen the pain of this terrible loss and remind us all to celebrate his remarkable life and our connections to it.”

In the meantime, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have shared transferring tributes to Neil Peart.

“Today, the world lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll,” Grohl stated in a press release launched on social media. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians – like myself – to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.”

Elsewhere, Software carried out a reside tribute to Peart throughout a current live performance in San Diego.

Metallica additionally shared a reside cowl of Rush‘s ‘Tom Sawyer’ in honour of Peart.