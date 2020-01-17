Russell Group university student expelled over ‘sexual misconduct’ demands to be reinstated

By Each day Mail Reporter

A pupil expelled from his college for ‘sexual misconduct’ is demanding to be reinstated as a result of the alleged offence came about when he was learning overseas, the Excessive Court docket has heard.

The nameless Russell Group college instructed the courtroom the undergraduate, identified solely as AB, desires it to behave as if the incident by no means came about.

The coed stated in courtroom paperwork that the incident with a feminine pal in 2018, when he was on a research scheme in Spain, was a ‘non-public act’ in his flat ‘between two consenting adults’.

However after the lady complained to the college, two disciplinary committees discovered him responsible of ‘critical sexual misconduct’ and expelled him.

The coed, who claims he didn’t get a good listening to, stated he was not sure by college codes as a result of his actions had been ‘unrelated to a college exercise’ and had been in a personal flat in Spain.

The college stated the authorized problem had ‘no reasonable prospect’ of success and must be stopped.

It added it feared pupil protests and a possible downturn in admissions if he’s readmitted.

Deputy Excessive Court docket Decide Margaret Obi reserved judgment within the case.