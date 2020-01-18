Russell Howard and Stephen Merchant’s Bristol burr is voted Britain’s least sexy accent

By Mail on Sunday Reporter

Revealed: 17:37 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 18:22 EST, 18 January 2020

If you’re searching for love, it’s most likely greatest when you don’t come from Bristol.

In line with a brand new ballot, the accent of town’s inhabitants is taken into account the least engaging in Britain, narrowly beating Birmingham and Liverpool.

Maybe proving that the West Nation burr is seen as comical relatively than attractive, notable Bristolians embrace funnymen Russell Howard and Stephen Service provider.

Notable Bristolians embrace funnymen Russell Howard. In line with a brand new ballot, the accent of town’s inhabitants is taken into account the least engaging in Britain

Nonetheless, town’s most well-known son, actor Cary Grant, was recognized worldwide for his seductive tones.

The ballot, by web supplier Plusnet, discovered that the sexiest accent was Cockney. Scottish and Irish got here shut behind.