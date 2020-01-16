Russell Simmons’ Rape Accusers Recount Alleged Experiences: ‘I Screamed And Fought… That’s Rape’

Three of the ladies talking out about their alleged experiences with Russell Simmons wish to be clear once they declare: he raped them.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Drew Dixon, Sil Lai Abrams, and Alexia Norton Jones opened as much as community correspondent Michelle Miller in regards to the hip-hop mogul; every lady alleged he pressured himself on them with out their consent.

Jones (above, insert) described his habits as “penetral rape,” to which Dixon added:

“This is violently tackled and raped — while saying no and fighting and crying.”

Dixon went on to recall the alleged encounter with Simmons she says occurred 25 years in the past. She shared:

“I literally worked for him. He was ordering me a car, and he told me to come upstairs and pick up a demo. I thought I would be in his apartment for five total minutes. That’s it… And he showed up naked, wearing a condom, and tackled me to his bed, while I screamed and fought and said, ‘No,’ and cried. That’s rape.”

Dixon was one of many first girls to come back ahead with accusations towards the Def Jam Recordings co-founder. In 2017, she instructed The New York Occasions she was working her “dream job” as an government at Def Jam in 1995 however allegedly endured “prolonged and aggressive sexual harassment” by Simmons.

Dixon claimed the mogul made sexual feedback towards her, requested her to take a seat on his lap throughout a gathering, and often uncovered his erect penis to her. She stated this nasty alleged habits reached a crescendo when he allegedly raped her in his NYC house; she claimed after Simmons pinned her to his mattress, she blacked out regardless of not having alcohol earlier than waking up bare in his sizzling tub.

Abrams, who casually dated Simmons within the early ‘90s, alleges he raped her in 1994 when she was too drunk to consent. Holding again tears, she stated:

“He’ll say, ‘Yes, we had a sexual relationship,’ but he cannot address the fact that I was too drunk to consent, and that the next day I called him up, screaming. And I attempted suicide. He knew. And I told him why: That he had ruined my life, and that I had nothing.”

Jones additionally fought tears when she claimed that Simmons raped her on their first date in 1990, “right up against the f**king wall.” The 2 didn’t date once more afterward, and the then 21-year-old felt she “had to keep this secret.” She recalled:

“This was a very swift attack, and what was going through my mind more than anything was, ‘Why?’ I liked Russell… I would’ve just kissed him. I would’ve made out with him. He didn’t have to attack me.”

Wow.

Watch a clip of the interview (under) to see how visibly triggered these girls actually are.

First on @CBSThisMorning: We’re listening to from girls interviewed for a brand new documentary who declare music mogul Russell Simmons violently assaulted [email protected] spoke to a few of the ladies within the documentary. Simmons has denied the allegations. https://t.co/nd8J02H4HJ pic.twitter.com/2TliAIFgG6 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 15, 2020

The music mogul issued an announcement in response to the community’s new interview, through which he as soon as once more denied the “false accusations.” It learn:

“I have issued countless detailed denials of the false accusations against me, including pages of sworn witness testimony including family members, clergy, journalists and mutual friends who were present at every stage. These denials have been validated by my passing nine prosecution-grade lie detector tests.”

The 62-year-old went on to say he has “admitted to being a massively unconscious ‘playboy’ which today is appropriately titled ‘womanizer,” including:

“What I won’t do is engage in a shootout of attacks and counter-attacks. The social change from today’s activism is more important to the world my daughters will inherit than any dirt from false accusations from nearly 40 years ago.”

The three girls have been interviewed for a associated yet-to-be-titled documentary highlighting the various allegations which were levied towards him.

Simmons made his emotions in regards to the doc, which is about to premiere on the Sundance Movie Competition this month, recognized on Instagram by sharing a photograph of himself and Oprah Winfrey — who bowed out of her government producer function on the mission final week — and but once more denied the allegations.

He wrote:

“I am guilty of exploiting, supporting, and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society, but i have never been violent or forced myself on anyone. Still I am here to help support a necessary shift in power and consciousness. Let us get to work on uplifting humanity and put this moment and old narrative behind us.”

Um…

Ideas?

