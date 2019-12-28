Russia Challenges WADA Doping Ban

Russia on Friday formally contested a four-year ban from main sporting occasions over doping violations that President Vladimir Putin has condemned as “unjust,” the pinnacle of its RUSADA anti-doping company mentioned. “In accordance with established procedure, today we have sent a package of documents to the World Anti-Doping Agency,” RUSADA director common Yury Ganus instructed reporters in Moscow. “The package contains a notice about disagreement with WADA sanctions.” Ganus, who has lengthy argued for a serious crackdown by Russia towards doping cheats, warned that the authorized problem may backfire, nevertheless.

The formal assertion of disagreement with WADA will set off an enchantment course of towards the ban on the Lausanne-based Court docket of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

WADA confirmed Friday in a press release it had acquired the RUSADA bundle and would promptly refer the matter to the CAS, whose choice will likely be remaining and binding for all concerned.

Ganus, whose rigorous stance places him at odds along with his personal authorities and supervisory board, argues that Moscow wants to simply accept the sanctions and come clean with its faults so as to have the ability to reform.

He, nevertheless, mentioned he was obliged to relay the place of the supervisory board.

He mentioned he additionally despatched a letter to WADA informing the anti-doping company of his private stance.

“I regret to inform you that all my attempts, including attempts to introduce changes to the RUSADA notice, have failed,” mentioned the letter.

Ganus instructed AFP on Thursday that “it is practically impossible” to contest the ban.

WADA this month banned Russia for 4 years from main international occasions, together with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, over manipulated doping knowledge.

Underneath the sanctions, Russians will nonetheless be allowed to compete, however solely as neutrals and if they will show that they weren’t a part of what WADA believes was a state-sponsored system of doping.

Putin has referred to as the sanctions politically motivated, indicating a prolonged authorized battle loomed.

He argued that almost all of Russian athletes have been clear and shouldn’t be disadvantaged of the best to compete beneath the Russian flag as a result of actions of some people.

Outgoing WADA president Craig Reedie mentioned the group “remains convinced that it made the right decision on December 9,” when the ban was formally instituted.

“The proposed consequences are tough on the Russian authorities while robustly protecting the integrity of clean sport around the world,” he mentioned. “We will defend that decision with the utmost vigor at CAS.”

‘Appreciable dangers’

Ganus warned that contesting the doping ban may the truth is make issues worse as a result of CAS may make sanctions towards Russia extra extreme.

“We are creating a platform for it. We themselves are creating risks,” he mentioned.

“First of all, it would be a public hearing,” he mentioned, including that some officers may request that the Court docket of Arbitration for Sport toughen up somewhat than soften the punishment towards Russia.

He referred to the place of United States Anti-Doping Company chief Travis Tygart who has referred to as for a blanket ban on Russian athletes on the Tokyo Olympics.

Tygart mentioned that permitting “neutral” Russian athletes to compete on the Olympics in 2016 and 2018 had been ineffective.

“WADA must get tougher and impose the full restriction on Russian athlete participation in the Olympics that the rules allow,” Tygart mentioned in November.

Chatting with AFP on Thursday, Ganus mentioned he had info that his British counterpart may additionally name for extreme sanctions towards Russia.

The suspension was handed to Russia over falsifying knowledge from a doping testing laboratory that was handed to WADA earlier this yr as a part of a compliance re-instatement course of.

The numerous extent of state-sponsored doping in Russia, notably between 2011 and 2015, was revealed in an impartial report by sports activities lawyer Richard McLaren, launched in 2016.

The problem has dealt a colossal blow to the standing of post-Soviet Russia as a serious sports activities energy after internet hosting occasions such because the 2013 World Athletics Championships, the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and the 2018 World Cup.

The Sochi Video games later turned infamous for the variety of doping violations by distinguished Russian athletes.

The doping scandal has additionally divided Russian sports activities stars, with three-time world champion excessive jumper Mariya Lasitskene calling for sports activities officers to be held to account over the ban.