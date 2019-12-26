Russia, China and Iran to hold joint naval drills in the Middle East

By Ryan Fahey For Mailonline

China, Iran and Russia will maintain joint naval drills beginning on Friday within the Indian Ocean and Sea of Oman, China’s defence ministry mentioned on Thursday amid heightened pressure within the area between Iran and the USA.

China will ship the Xining, a guided missile destroyer, to the drills, which can final till Monday, and are supposed to deepen cooperation between the three international locations’ navies, ministry spokesman Wu Qian instructed a month-to-month information briefing.

The drill was a ‘regular army alternate’ between the three armed forces and was according to worldwide legislation and practices, Wu mentioned.

Chinese language President Xi Jinping inspects the honour guards of the Chinese language Folks’s Liberation Military (PLA) Navy earlier than boarding the destroyer Xining at a pier in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province in April this yr. China will ship the Xining to naval drills within the Indian Ocean beginning Friday

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures whereas talking throughout a gathering with enterprise group within the Kremlin in Moscow yesterday

‘It’s not essentially related with the regional state of affairs,’ he mentioned, with out elaborating.

The Sea of Oman is a very delicate waterway because it connects to the Strait of Hormuz – by way of which a couple of fifth of the world’s oil passes – which in flip connects to the Arabian Gulf.

The drills are additionally coming at a time of fraught tensions between the USA and Iran.

Friction has elevated since final yr when US President Donald Trump pulled the USA out of Iran’s 2015 nuclear take care of six nations and re-imposed sanctions on it, crippling its economic system.

Washington has proposed a US-led naval mission after a number of assaults in Might and June on worldwide service provider vessels, together with Saudi tankers, in Gulf waters which the USA blamed on Iran. It denies the accusations.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a gathering in Tokyo on December 20. Iran has denied its involvement in a September assault on Saudi oil amenities

Rigidity has risen within the area not solely over Iran’s disputed nuclear programme but additionally over a September assault on Saudi oil amenities blamed on Iran by the USA and Saudi Arabia. Iran additionally denies involvement.

China has shut diplomatic, commerce and power ties with Iran.

However China additionally has good relations with Iran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia, which means it has lengthy needed to tread a fantastic line in part of the world the place it has historically exerted far much less sway than the USA, Russia, France or Britain.

Chinese language President Xi Jinping is prone to go to Saudi Arabia subsequent yr as it’s the host of the 2020 G20 summit.