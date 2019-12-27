Russia, China, Iran Start Joint Naval Drills In Indian Ocean

Dubai:

Iran, China and Russia started joint naval drills on Friday within the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman, an Iranian naval spokesman stated.

Waters round Iran have turn out to be a spotlight for worldwide tensions, with the US exerting stress for Iranian crude oil gross sales and different commerce ties to be reduce off.

“The message of this exercise is peace, friendship and lasting security through cooperation and unity… and its result will be to show that Iran cannot be isolated,” Iranian flotilla admiral Gholamreza Tahani stated on state tv.

The broadcaster stated the drills included rescuing ships on hearth or vessels beneath assault by pirates and taking pictures workouts.

The Gulf of Oman is a very delicate waterway because it connects to the Strait of Hormuz, by which a couple of fifth of the world’s oil passes and which in flip connects to the Gulf.

Washington proposed a US-led naval mission following a number of assaults in Might and June on worldwide service provider vessels, together with Saudi tankers, in Gulf waters which the US blamed on Iran. It denies the accusations.

President Donald Trump final yr pulled the US out of Iran’s 2015 nuclear cope with six nations and re-imposed sanctions on the nation, crippling its economic system.

Rigidity has risen within the area not solely over Iran’s disputed nuclear programme but in addition over a September assault on Saudi oil services blamed on Iran by the US and Saudi Arabia. Iran additionally denies involvement in that.

China stated on Thursday it was sending a guided missile destroyer to the four-day drills, which it known as a “normal military exchange” between the three armed forces.

“It is not necessarily connected with the regional situation,” a Chinese language defence ministry spokesman stated.

China has shut diplomatic, commerce and power ties with Iran, which has pleasant ties with Russia.

Each Russia and China even have good relations with Iran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia.

